Image copyright SHUTTERSTOCK Image caption Emma Fairweather was a passenger in a car that was in collision with the Duke of Edinburgh's Land Rover in Sandringham

A woman who criticised Prince Philip after a crash with his car has been fined over unconnected offences.

Emma Fairweather was a passenger in a Kia which was in collision with the Duke of Edinburgh's Land Rover in Sandringham, Norfolk, on 17 January.

She was sentenced in her absence at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court.

She admitted two counts of speeding and two of failing to identify the driver of a car alleged to have been guilty of a speeding offence.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Philip later surrendered his driving licence and the Crown Prosecution Service said he faced no further action

The offences of failing to identify the driver are alleged to have happened on 21 August 2018 and 3 October 2018.

Dazzled by sun

Fairweather, of Friars Street, Heacham, Norfolk, was fined £450 for the four offences, banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £115 in costs.

The Duke of Edinburgh said he was dazzled by low sun as he pulled out on to the A149 in Norfolk and was in collision with the Kia.

A nine-month-old baby boy in the Kia was unhurt, but both Fairweather, who broke her wrist, and the driver were treated in hospital.

Prince Philip later surrendered his driving licence and the Crown Prosecution Service said he faced no further action.

After January's crash, Fairweather described her upset that no-one from the Royal Family had contacted her to offer an apology.

The prince's car flipped over in the crash and he was rescued by a passing motorist.