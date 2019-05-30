Bowthorpe crash: Elderly woman struck and killed by van
- 30 May 2019
An elderly woman died when she was hit by a van.
She was struck by a white Vauxhall Combo van on the A1074 Dereham Road near the Bowthorpe roundabout on the outskirts of Norwich.
The emergency services were called at about 14:00 BST on Thursday. The woman, who was in her 80s, died at the scene.
Norfolk Police has appealed for witnesses and for any dashcam footage from vehicles driving on the A1074 at the time of the collision.