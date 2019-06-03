Image copyright Tracie Kirby Image caption Tracie and Lucas Kirby travelled up from Suffolk for his first big concert experience

The mother of a disabled teenage boy said they were "treated like animals" at a Take That concert at Norwich City's stadium.

Tracie Kirby said sound issues in the disabled area meant that she and Lucas, 14, were moved.

"Where we moved to, we could not see the band - we were treated abysmally by staff," she said.

Norwich City said it was aware of "sound issues in the disability seating area and sight-line issues".

Ms Kirby, of Stanton, Suffolk, spent more than £150 on tickets in a corporate-type box for her, Lucas and his carer for Thursday's gig.

She described Take That as "absolutely awesome", but said Norwich City staff managing the "chaotic" disabled facilities were "rude and patronising".

Ms Kirby said when the concert began the sound was so faint through the glass it was like "listening to your neighbour's music through the wall".

"We had no amplifier, even though I was assured when booking that there would be one," she added.

"When we complained, we were very rudely told we would have to be with 4,000 other people pitch-side, where we couldn't see anything.

"As the mother of disabled son I come across a lot of discrimination and you develop a thick skin, but the disdain we were dealt with was awful."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Take That's Greatest Hits Live tour is taking in 12 stadiums and arenas on the UK and Irish leg

Image copyright Tracie Kirby Image caption Lucas, pictured with carer Marie Murphy, would have been unaware of all the drama, his mother said

'Second class citizens'

Sue Brace from Felixstowe told BBC Radio Suffolk she also had issues after attending with a disabled friend.

They were in an area where they could "could not hear anything. It was all muted. We found a steward and he said it was the quiet area".

After complaining they were taken on to the pitch where they "could not see anything apart from other people's bottoms. We felt like second class citizens".

A club spokeswoman said: "With the size of the event, we appreciate there will always be a small amount of people experiencing issues however we are pleased that the majority had a fantastic night at Carrow Road."

She added the club would be discussing the problems with the promoters.