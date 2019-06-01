Norwich police find man and woman found dead at property
The bodies of a 23-year-old man and a woman, aged 19, have been found at a property in Norwich.
Police were called to an address in Providence Place, off Quebec Road in Norwich at about 09:50 BST.
The deaths are being treated as unexplained but were not thought to be suspicious, Norfolk Police said.
A spokeswoman said an investigation was under way to try to establish how the pair had died.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene to "[assist] the ambulance service".