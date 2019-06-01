Image copyright Google Image caption Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the cul-de-sac just before 10:00 BST on Saturday

The bodies of a 23-year-old man and a woman, aged 19, have been found at a property in Norwich.

Police were called to an address in Providence Place, off Quebec Road in Norwich at about 09:50 BST.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained but were not thought to be suspicious, Norfolk Police said.

A spokeswoman said an investigation was under way to try to establish how the pair had died.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene to "[assist] the ambulance service".