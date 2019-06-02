Image caption Providence Place is a residential community of flats and maisonettes in Thorpe Hamlet on the east side of the city

Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out on bodies of a 23-year-old man and a woman, aged 19, discovered at a property in Norwich.

Police found the bodies in Providence Place, Thorpe Hamlet, on Saturday.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained and no third party is involved, Norfolk Police said.

Toxicology tests would be carried out as part of the police investigation but the incident was not thought to be suspicious, a force spokesman said.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene to assist the ambulance service.