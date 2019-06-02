Caister-on-Sea house blaze death prompts inquiry
- 2 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a blaze that broke out at a house in a Norfolk seaside resort.
His body was discovered after police and fire crews were called Covent Garden Road in Caister-on-Sea, at about 14:00 BST.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a joint police and fire investigation is under way.
Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the blaze is urged to contact Norfolk Police.