Norfolk

Caister-on-Sea house blaze death prompts inquiry

  • 2 June 2019

A man has died in a blaze that broke out at a house in a Norfolk seaside resort.

His body was discovered after police and fire crews were called Covent Garden Road in Caister-on-Sea, at about 14:00 BST.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a joint police and fire investigation is under way.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the blaze is urged to contact Norfolk Police.

