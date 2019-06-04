Image caption The Netflix film Jingle Jangle is being partly shot in Elm Hill, described as looking "lovely" by a gallery owner

A city centre street has been covered in fake snow in readiness for filming of a star-studded Christmas musical.

The Netflix film Jingle Jangle is being shot in historic Elm Hill in Norwich over the next few weeks and will star Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker.

Local extras are also appearing in the movie after an appeal for people to come forward.

As well as adding snow, film crews have also been changing the look of shops and closed the road.

Elm Hill dates from medieval times but a fire in 1507 destroyed most of the buildings, so their replacements date from the Tudor period.

Image caption One of the stars of the movie musical is Oscar winner Forest Whitaker

Rachel Allen, manager of Mandell's Gallery, which has been on Elm Hill for about 50 years, said the film crew had been "been putting snow down" throughout Monday as temperatures hit 20C (68F).

"I think it looks lovely. It should be fun and should be entertaining to watch," she said.

Filming on the movie, which is being produced by US singer John Legend, is due to begin later.

Image caption Most of Elm Hill has been closed off for the production

Netflix described the movie as a "cobblestone world comes to life", with Whitaker playing an inventor whose granddaughter comes to stay for Christmas.

Image caption The movie is being produced by US singer John Legend

The film website IMDb says the movie is about a toy maker who "struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas".

The movie's cast also includes Anika Noni Rose, who starred in the television drama The Good Wife and Keegan-Michael Key, who stars in the upcoming remake of The Lion King.

