Image copyright Norfolk County Council Image caption Schools in the area and local cub and beaver groups helped paint the posts

Youngsters have helped create a "henge" with 30 colourful wooden posts.

The posts, decorated by children, have been put up around one of the largest oak trees in Millennium Wood in Burlingham, near Norwich.

Local schools, cub, brownie and beaver groups helped paint the posts.

It has been named Burlingham Henge and is part of Burlingham Woodland Walks. It will be unveiled at the Burlingham Open Gardens Day on Sunday. The event includes live music.

Image copyright Norfolk County Council Image caption It has been named Burlingham Henge and is part of Burlingham Woodland Walks

Chris Gates, chairman of Burlingham Cottage Gardeners, said: "Though a fun project, we also claim this to be the ﬁrst truly new 'henge' in Norfolk for 4,000 years."

Two wooden henges discovered at Holme-next-the-Sea, near Hunstanton, in the 1990s are believed to date back to about 2000BC.

Image copyright PA Image caption Two "seahenges" were discovered at Holme-next-the-Sea near Hunstanton - one was moved to Lynn Museum, King's Lynn