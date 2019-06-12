Norwich man, 81, accused of murdering his wife given bail
An 81-year-old man charged with murdering his wife has been given bail.
Michael Hubbard appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via video link from a secure unit but did not speak.
Armed officers were called to a property in Brooke in September 2018 where they found the body of Hilda Frances Hubbard had been fatally stabbed.
In April he was detained at the Norvic Clinic, Norwich under the Mental Health Act.
He is due to appear in court again in August.