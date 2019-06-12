Image copyright HM Coastguard Gorleston Image caption The driver ignored a warning sign and became stranded at North Denes beach

Two adults and three children became stranded on a beach because a driver believed his car "could go anywhere".

The vehicle got stuck a short distance past a sign that reads "no unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach".

Pictures of the stricken black Peugeot in Norfolk appeared in a Facebook post by HM Coastguard Gorleston.

It said: "The driver, having ignored the sign, said he believed that his car would go anywhere. To his chagrin he found that it does not."

Crews were called to reports of a car being stuck in the sand at North Denes near Great Yarmouth at 15:00 BST on Saturday.

They were quickly stood down once they had checked the occupants were safe and arrangements were made for the car to be recovered.