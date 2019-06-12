Image copyright Bonhams

A collection of original punk rock posters, gig tickets and other memorabilia has fetched more than £6,000 at auction.

The seller, Steven Ashley, displayed his collection of items from the 1970s at the Museum of Norwich as part of the Punk in the East exhibition in 2016.

Mr Ashley, a finds archaeologist at Norfolk's Gressenhall Farm and Museum, said he bought some of the items "back in the day", paying about £50 in total.

They were sold at Bonhams in London.

Mr Ashley said: "I'm incredibly fond of my collection and love the memories that it gives me, but now it's been digitised and is viewable on the Punk in the East website, I feel it's time to let it go."

A Sex Pistols fanzine bought for 20p went for £446

Mr Ashley started collecting the tickets and posters while studying at Great Yarmouth College of Art and Design.

Over a three-year period between 1976 and 1979, he and his friends went to as many gigs as possible both in Norwich and nationally.

Auction highlights included official Sex Pistols promo posters for the single Anarchy in the U.K. which sold for £1,211 - about twice the expected price - plus God Save the Queen and Pretty Vacant memorabilia.

Mr Ashley said most of the posters came from the renowned Ace Records in Norwich, which closed its doors many years ago.

Other pieces of local interest included a ticket stub for a 1976 Sex Pistols gig at Norfolk's West Runton Pavilion and a poster for a performance by The Damned in the same year at Keswick Hall, Norwich, then part of the University of East Anglia.

An autographed copy of an Andy Warhol book