Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Jan Hogan was found dead in his flat in Downham Market in May 2010

A father-of-five was suffocated in a "death grip" during a drinking session with a neighbour who then staged the victim's suicide, a court heard.

Jan Hogan was killed in 2010 in Downham Market, Norfolk, by Steven Louro, 43, who was charged last year when the case was reviewed.

He and neighbour Lester Ainsthorpe carried the 59-year-old to his own flat to make it appear he killed himself.

Louro was jailed for 18 years and seven months after admitting manslaughter.

That includes a consecutive sentence of three years and seven months for perverting the course of justice.

Ainsthorpe, 59, of Basil Drive, Downham Market, admitted perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to three years and seven months by a judge Norwich Crown Court.

An inquest in 2011 into Mr Hogan's death reached an open verdict.

'Head lock'

The case was reviewed by the Metropolitan Police at Mr Hogan's family's request, and Norfolk Police launched a fresh investigation.

Eight years on from the first inquiry they found forensic evidence linking the two men to the death.

Blood stains on the stairs at flats in Basil Drive showed Mr Hogan had been moved, and DNA evidence proved the pair had carried him.

Prosecutor Richard Christie said Louro, now of South Plain, King's Lynn, had a history of bullying "vulnerable" Mr Hogan and they had fallen out as they drank in Louro's flat.

"Using a 'death grip', a sort of head lock from the rear... he suffocated Jan while in an armchair," he said.

After seeking Ainsthorpe's help, the men "took him downstairs to his own flat to stage a scene to make it look like suicide," he added.

They tied cable around his neck and later told police he had attempted suicide during previous drinking sessions.