Image caption Sidestrand Hall School sits on top of cliffs which dramatically collapsed last week

A clifftop school has called in safety experts to assess its grounds after heavy rain caused landslides.

Deluges last week destabilised large stretches of the north Norfolk coast, causing cliffs to collapse.

Sidestrand Hall School said no buildings or people were at risk but a second survey would look at whether it should move its boundary fence.

The coastguard has also reminded the public not to take risks, particularly in pursuit of cliff-top selfies.

Sarah Young, head teacher at Sidestrand Hall School, said pupil safety was "our number-one priority".

The school has 172 pupils aged from seven to 19 with complex educational needs.

Image copyright Chris Taylor Image caption Drone shots show the extent of the damage

"A review by a coastal engineer has identified that there are no buildings or people at risk currently," she said.

"A further survey will take place to see if we need to move our boundary fence and until then all pupils will use our main playing field which is close to the school buildings."

The scale of the damage done by the rain was filmed by researcher Brad Damms, who witnessed a cliff face crumble in front of him.

Separate drone footage has shown people climbing across the debris at the foot of the cliffs.

Image copyright Chris Taylor Image caption People can be seen climbing on the debris in the left of this picture

Since then, the coastguard has reiterated advice for people to stay away from the cliff edge and at least 25m from the base.

A spokesman said "selfie culture, where people take risks to get a dramatic photograph of themselves on a dangerous cliff edge or during a tidal surge" was one of the coastguard's "biggest problems".

"No selfie or photograph is worth risking your life for," he added.

On Sunday, the coastguard was called to reports that a family had been seen eating a picnic by the site of the fall.