Image copyright PA Image caption Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis teamed up on Yesterday

Danny Boyle hopes the "amazing" town in which his new film was shot will feel the benefit of global exposure.

The Oscar-winning director shot some of the signature scenes for Yesterday on location in Gorleston, Norfolk.

One key scene featured more than 6,000 extras on the seafront, which Boyle said helped "build a relationship with the local community".

"The film benefits and the local community benefits because you are giving something back," he said.

Image copyright Yesterday/Working Title Films/Danny Boyle Image caption More than 6,000 extras gathered on Gorleston beach last year

Other scenes from Yesterday were shot at the Latitude Festival and Halesworth in Suffolk, and at Clacton-on-Sea in Essex.

Screen Suffolk, which promotes the region to film-makers and champions local talent, has predicted an increase in "film-induced tourism" to all the locations featured.

As well as bringing money to the town during the shoot, Boyle said he hoped the experience of taking part had been one "people will value".

The film was given its regional premier on Friday, with a screening at the Gorleston Palace cinema.

Image caption Six thousand people answered the call to appear in the Danny Boyle-directed film

The film imagines a world without The Beatles, in which struggling singer-songwriter Jack Malik is able to pass off the Fab Four's songs as his own.

One of his breakthrough performances comes on the roof of the Pier Hotel in Gorleston, in an echo of The Beatles's famous Savile Row rooftop concert.

"When you see this scene of the concert... 6,428 good people from Gorleston and the surrounds turned up for our concert and we had a great day," said Boyle.

The film is seen as an opportunity to showcase East Anglia as a film-making destination.

Its star, Himesh Patel, who grew up in Cambridgeshire, has said he enjoyed discovering "home turf I'd not really explored" during filming.