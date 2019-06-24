'Norwich City' balloons picked up by lifeboat off Norfolk coast
A lifeboat crew called to investigate a mystery yellow and green object in the North Sea recovered a set of balloons.
Coastwatch at Happisburgh in Norfolk saw the object at about 16:10 BST on Saturday.
A RNLI lifeboat found a 12ft (3.6m) string of 60 yellow and green balloons - the colours of recently-promoted Norwich City - off the coast at Bacton.
Facebook users expressed concern about the environmental damage of such litter.
"They [the crew] may not have saved a human life but no doubt that they did the marine environment a great service," one posted.
"My friend's pony choked to death, in front of my friend's small daughter. It took just one balloon," wrote another.
- Video: Huge cliff collapse caught on camera
- Caister Lifeboat's 1919 rescue attempt remembered
- Lifeboat rescues another lifeboat
Others linked the find to Norwich City FC who play in those colours.
"Norwich city football party got out of hand perhaps?" a user said.
The balloons were recovered from the water before the crew carried out a search of the area but found nothing more, a lifeboat station spokesman said.