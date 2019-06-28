Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption The fire service said the sinkhole was about 16ft (5m) deep

Drone pictures have shown the extent of a sinkhole that has caused large disruption in a seaside town.

The two metre-wide hole appeared at about 13:00 BST on 25 May in the High Street in Sheringham, Norfolk prompting calls to the emergency services.

The fire service said it was about 16ft (5m) deep.

Anglian Water sectioned off part of the street and hoped to get down to the damaged sewage pipe this coming Saturday.

At that point it will be able to work out how long it will take to carry out any repairs to the pipe, fill in the hole and resurface the road.

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption Anglian Water sectioned off part of the street and hope to get down to the damaged sewage pipe Saturday

The water company has said a loss adjuster would be looking at ways of supporting local businesses who wish to make insurance claims.

Tracey Bailey of Pungleperry's Coffee Shop has said they were "worried for our business and finances", adding the noise levels were sometimes making it too loud "to think" on some days.