Image caption Many of the people on the march dressed for the occasion

Hundreds of people took to the streets for a holiday resort's first Pride festival.

People lined the route waving Pride flags and cheering in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Saturday.

About 200 marchers showed support for Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride and the organisation's work to raise LGBT awareness.

Mayor Michael Jeal said he was "delighted" and hoped the event would be held in the town again in future.

Melissa Waugh, 42, from the nearby village of Bradwell, marched with her 16-year-old son Sanchez Hunt, who said he was transsexual.

"Recent television documentaries and my son inspired us to come out in support of groups fighting prejudice," Ms Waugh said.

Image caption Adam McNamara, Mia-Lynn Casada and five-month old Lilly-Jayne McNamara

Other marchers from Great Yarmouth included Adam McNamara and Mia-Lynn Casada, who are both bisexual, with their five-month old daughter Lilly-Jane,

Mr McNamara, 32, said he had "come out of closet in the past few years".

Ms Casada, 26, said: "I hope our daughter will grow up to accept LBGT people as normal and would have no prejudice.

"And if she was gay would have the confidence to come out."

Many people travelled significant distances to attend the event.

One man who gave his name only as Paul had travelled from Torquay to join in the march with two friends from Bury St Edmunds and one from Norwich.

Image caption Friends Ben, Howard, Paul and Darren attended the event together

Mr Jeal, who is serving his second term as mayor, said the day had been "absolutely fantastic and I hope similar events will be staged in the future".

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride plans to hold similar days in future to raise awareness of its work in promoting equality, diversity, mental and sexual health.

The organisation's stated aim on its website is: "We believe that every human, regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, and sexual orientation deserve respect and to be treated equally within society."