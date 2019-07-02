Image caption Police cordoned off the scene after being called in the early hours of 27 June

Two men accused of attempted murder after a shooting in which a teenager was injured have had their pleas to lesser offences accepted.

Jake Brittain, 26, and Kallum Eastall, 18, both of no fixed address, had pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault in Norwich on 27 June.

The prosecution at Norwich Crown Court accepted their pleas after the men admitted having a firearm with intent.

They also admitted having an article with a blade.

Brittain also admitted attempted robbery.

Image caption Officers searched the park where the shooting took place as well as surrounding streets

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing until 9 September for reports.

The charges related to a shooting in the Adelaide Street and West End Street area of the city, when 19-year-old Mohitul Islam, from London, suffered a gunshot wound.

Armed police had been called to a park near the Fat Cat pub, off West End Street, at 02:00 BST following reports of an "altercation" and gunshots.