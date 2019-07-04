Image copyright Penny Evans and Margaret Brown

Hundreds of handmade items and vintage props used to recreate life in a 1953 village have raised £15,000.

A group of crafters spent 20 months knitting everything from a cast of 60 characters to tiny jam tarts and bunting to transform Caston, Norfolk.

A butchers, bakers, greengrocers and a family sitting room - complete with a wireless playing the Queen's Coronation - formed part of a nostalgia weekend.

"We lived and breathed the 1950s," said creative director Lois Gill.

Image caption Browns the grocer featured knitted cauliflowers, cabbages and pineapples

Image copyright Penny Evans and Margaret Brown Image caption Authentic packaging was recreated for the grocers shop

Image caption The Queen could be hired out for events, the group said, to raise further funds

The crafters met for regular for knitting and sewing sessions and scoured auction sites and charity shops for authentic props.

They used a lifesize model of the Queen - designed, knitted and embroidered by the group - as a centrepiece in the village church at the weekend.

Hundreds of people also visited 12 gardens featuring a knitted street party, beach scene, children playing cowboys and Indians and a 1950s kitchen.

Image copyright Penny Evans and Margaret Brown Image caption A street party for the Queen's coronation featured in a village garden

While the Queen and some figures will be kept for future events, about 600 items have already been sold - from 50p to £50 - raising money for the village hall, church and community projects.

"As we were preparing for the event I had knitted people all lined up on my sofa, watching TV, and piles of knitted children waiting to be clothed," said Ms Gill

"It's been a mammoth task."

"I had the beach scene in my garden and lots of people said 'I can remember knitted swimming costumes'," said Penny Evans.

"Frank Brown's grocers shop was full of vintage packaging, which sparked some memories.

"So many people in the village got involved, it was a real community effort."