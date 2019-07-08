Image caption The 17-year-old victim was assaulted in Saddlebow Road just before 03:30 BST on Sunday, said Norfolk Police

A teenager is in hospital with life-threatening head injuries, said police investigating reports of a number of people fighting in the street.

The 17-year-old was assaulted in Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, just before 03:30 BST on Sunday.

He was being treated at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Wisbech Road on suspicion of assault and was being questioned by Norfolk Police.

Police had been called out after a resident reported seeing fighting.

'Early stages'

A 30-year-old woman has also been arrested and she remains in police custody.

Image caption Police had been called out after a resident reported seeing a number of people fighting in the street

Officers closed Saddlebow Road on Sunday while initial investigations were carried out, but it was reopened later.

Det Insp Lewis Craske said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and working to establish the sequence of events leading up to this incident.

"We're really keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard the incident around 03:30 yesterday on Saddlebow Road or anyone who lives in the area and has private CCTV."