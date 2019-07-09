Image caption The 17-year-old victim was assaulted in Saddlebow Road just before 03:30 BST on Sunday, said Norfolk Police

A teenager who had life-threatening head injuries as a result of a street fight involving a "number of people" has now died, police said.

The 17-year-old was assaulted in Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, just before 03:30 BST on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital earlier today.

A man, 31, who was originally arrested at the weekend on suspicion of assault, has been re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is in custody.

A 30-year-old woman who was arrested "in connection with the incident" before the teenager died has been released on police bail.

Police were called out at the weekend after a resident reported the fight.

A post-mortem examination has yet to be carried out.