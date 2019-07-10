Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Reece Hornibrook was described by his family as a "gentle giant"

A teenager who died from head injuries during a street fight involving several people has been named by police.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died in hospital on Tuesday after being assaulted in Saddlebow Road in King's Lynn, Norfolk, just before 03:30 BST on Sunday.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue in the town, appeared before Norwich magistrates charged with grievous bodily harm.

Mr Russell has yet to enter a plea and has been remanded in custody.

Magistrates have committed the case to Norwich Crown Court with the next hearing due in August.

A post-mortem examination and inquest into the teenager's death are yet to be held.

Image caption Police were called after a resident reported seeing a number of people fighting in the street

In a statement issued via Norfolk Police, the boy's family said: "He was a gentle giant, always laughing and joking and would do anything for anyone.

"We will remember him as having a huge heart. He was popular and he was our hero."

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the fight was released on police bail on Tuesday.