King's Lynn death: Reece Hornibrook had severe head injuries after fight
A teenager assaulted in a street fight involving several people died of severe head injuries, a post-mortem examination has confirmed.
Reece Hornibrook, 17, died in hospital on Tuesday after the disturbance in Saddlebow Road in King's Lynn, Norfolk, just before 03:30 BST on Sunday.
Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue in the town, appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm earlier.
He is yet to enter a plea and was granted bail at Norwich Crown Court.
His next appearance there is due on 7 August.
In a statement issued via Norfolk Police after his death, the boy's family described him as a popular gentle giant who would do anything for anyone.
A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the fight was released on police bail on Tuesday.