Image copyright Norfolk County Council Image caption The council has backed Route C as the final piece of the Northern Distributor Road around Norwich

The "missing link" in Norwich's £205m bypass has been approved by councillors.

Norfolk County Council's cabinet committee backed a route linking the A47 to the A1067 Fakenham Road.

The committee backed the 3.9-mile (6.2km) road, nine votes for with zero against and one abstention.

The environmental group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest on the County Hall steps. In February the group occupied a council meeting.

Image caption Extinction Rebellion staged a protest on the county council steps

Last week Martin Wilby, council cabinet member for highways, said the route "strikes the best balance with everything we need to take into account, limiting environmental impacts, having a high cost-to-benefit ratio, reducing congestion and rat-running on existing roads".