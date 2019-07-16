Image copyright David Robertson/Geograph Image caption Gressenhall Rural Life Museum is one of the new places where free sanitary products will be available

Museums, council offices and youth centres are among 27 new locations where women will be able to collect free sanitary products.

In a bid to tackle "period poverty" across the county, Norfolk County Council has agreed to make the essentials readily available.

The decision is as an extension of the council's successful partnership with the Tricky Period project.

This made sanitary goods available in all 47 of Norfolk's libraries.

The project aims to provide products to people on low incomes.

However, while this service relies on people making donations, the council's corporate select committee agreed to provide the costs of supplies in the 27 new locations, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Sandra Squire, independent councillor for Marshland North, said: "Periods turn up whenever they feel like it so when you are not prepared it can be devastating - so whatever distance you have to travel to get them is too far when dignity is at stake."

The list of new locations should be available shortly on the Tricky Period website.