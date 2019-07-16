Image caption The trial of Nigel and Rowan Stringer is expected to last two weeks

An ex-magistrate pointed a rifle at a former tenant amid a dispute over a collection of trainers, a court heard.

Nigel Stringer and his son Rowan also attacked Anthony Munatswa with a hammer and hockey stick when he went to their Norfolk estate, the jury was told.

He had gone to collect shoes and gym equipment Mr Stringer Snr, 68, had stored for him, having forewarned police, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The defendants deny racially aggravated assault and three other charges.

They are: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, racially aggravated harassment and battery.

Mr Munatswa told the jury he was "brutally attacked" with a hammer and hockey stick by the Stringers when he went to the 11-acre property in Morningthorpe on 14 January 2018 to pick up his belongings. They included multiple limited edition trainers and games consoles.

"I was almost beaten to death," he told the jury.

He also said Mr Stringer Snr hurled racist abuse at him which was "dehumanising".

'Submitted to beating'

Matthew McNiff, defending Mr Stringer Snr, said the father and son were retaliating to a threat from Mr Munatswa after he scaled their security fence and whom they believed was carrying a gun.

He told the jury Mr Munatswa had tried to force his way into the family's home and kicked Mr Stringer Snr, prompting his son, 24, to push the former tenant.

Mr Munatswa maintains he was never violent towards the pair.

He said he was "embarrassed" because he had "cowered" and "submitted to the beating".

The items Mr Munatswa sought were subject to a county court order, which said Mr Stringer Snr should make them available and Mr Munatswa should pay £820, both within 14 days.

When he did not get a response to email requests for his items from Mr Stringer Snr, he went to the family home with three of his friends to try to retrieve them.

The trial continues.