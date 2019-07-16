Image caption Grays Fair Court is a council-run care home in Costessey, near Norwich

An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a care home.

The body of Doreen Virgo, 89, was found at Grays Fair Court in Dereham Road, Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday night.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Virgo, of Mill Street, Buxton, died from compression of the neck.

Mick Virgo, also of Mill Street, Buxton, has been charged with murder, Norfolk Police said.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.