Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption The Holkham beach ride-out is a key activity during the regiment's visit

For three weeks each year, the British Army's Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment swaps its London base for a summer camp in Norfolk.

They arrived earlier this month and have since taken part in various ride-outs.

The latest, to mark the retirement of Maj Richard Chambers, saw them accompanied on Holkham beach in Norfolk by photographer Chris Taylor.

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption Part of the trip includes a ride-out on Holkham beach, which is often the first time many of the horses experience the sea

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption Maj Chambers said he had been lucky to "enjoy a career of over 33 years working with some amazing animals"

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption Riding on the coastline also allows for riders to bond with their animals

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption It is one of a number of equestrian training exercises completed during the annual trip

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption The cavalrymen, all serving soldiers, are world famous for their state ceremonial duties

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption The mounted regiment is made up of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals - the Army's most senior regiments

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption Up to 200 soldiers and 130 horses take part in the visit

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption Chris Taylor described the combination of Holkham beach, horses and a sunset as a "photographer's dream"

