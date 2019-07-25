Image caption Colman's has historically had "of Norwich" on its labelling

After 160 years, the last jar of Colman's Mustard has rolled off the production line at its Carrow Works factory in Norwich.

Colman's parent company Unilever announced in January last year it was to close the plant.

Work has started on building a processing plant at Honingham, near Norwich, to keep part of Colman's Mustard production in Norfolk.

Unilever said it recognised the closure "has been difficult news" for staff.

The firm made the closure announcement after Britvic's decision to close its factory on the shared site.

The last run of Colman's mustard jars on the line replaced the "best before" date with the message "Norwich's Last. By Its Finest. July 24th 2019".

One of these special mustard jars was given to each employee.

Employees were also given a written letter of thanks from the site manager, a clock made from Colman's mustard tins and a copy of a painting of the site.

Image caption Unilever made the closure announcement after Britvic's decision to close its factory on the site

A Unilever spokeswoman said: "As previously confirmed, this closure impacts 113 jobs in Norwich.

"We recognise that this closure has been difficult news for our Norwich employees, their families, and the whole community in Norwich and we are committed to supporting our employees during this difficult time."