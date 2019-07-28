Man trapped in rocks off Norfolk coast

A rescue mission is under way to save a man whose leg is trapped in rocks as the tide comes in.

The water is currently up to his neck but his head is being held out of the water by emergency responders at the scene near Sheringham, Norfolk.

Firefighters are working to cut through the rock.

The 999 call came in just after 17:30 BST and HM Coastguard is co-ordinating teams from Cromer and Sheringham coastguard and Sheringham RNLI.

Norfolk Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

Zach Pedley, from HM Coastguard, said: "This is a very frightening experience for this man.

"Thankfully someone knew to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard which meant we could send the right response immediately. Everyone is working together at the scene to keep him calm and safe."