Image copyright Google Image caption Norfolk Fire Service was also called to a suspected chemical incident but there was no evidence of a leak at the pool

A holiday park's swimming pool has been closed due to a suspected chemical incident.

Emergency services were called to the Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, at 12:48 BST after reports of guests feeling unwell.

Norfolk Fire Service found no evidence of a chlorine leak at the pool.

The pool will stay closed while Haven conducts an investigation. Seven people were treated by ambulance crews and discharged at the scene.

None required ambulance transport, said a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service.

'Precautionary measure'

He said an ambulance was called after "reports of a number of people experiencing breathing difficulties and other symptoms".

"We sent an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and two ambulance officer vehicles," said the spokesman.

A spokesman for Haven said the park was alerted to "a small number of guests becoming unwell. As a precaution we advised those affected to seek medical attention and closed the pool immediately".

"The emergency services have attended the park and assessed the pool and have no further safety concerns," he said.

"As a precautionary measure we will keep the pool closed overnight and reassess in the morning.

"We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused to holiday makers and owners."