Image caption Norfolk Fire Service was also called to a suspected chemical incident but there was no evidence of a leak at the pool

A holiday park's swimming pool that was closed due to a suspected chemical incident has been cleared for use by its health and safety teams.

Emergency services were called to the Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Tuesday after reports of guests feeling unwell.

Norfolk Fire Service found no evidence of a chlorine leak at the pool.

Haven said after checks were made it could "assure all holidaymakers and owners that there is no further risk".

Image caption Emergency services were called to the Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday after reports of guests feeling unwell

"We can confirm that the pool has been cleared by health and safety teams and reopened this morning," said a Haven spokesman.

"A small number of guests were affected yesterday and have been cleared medically."

On Tuesday, the East of England Ambulance Service said seven people were treated by ambulance crews and discharged at the scene.