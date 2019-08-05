Image copyright PA/Adam Davy Image caption Seal pups are a common sight on Norfolk beaches, with large colonies at Blakeney and Horsey

A seal pup suffered "unimaginable pain" and died after a dog attack.

The baby seal was found with multiple wounds, including internal injuries, on Sea Palling beach on the Norfolk coast on Friday.

The pup, thought to be six to eight weeks old, was put down because its injuries were so severe.

This was the second pup found on the Norfolk coast to be put down in less than 24 hours according to the wildlife group Seal and Shore Watch UK.

Image caption Seal colonies such as Horsey (pictured) and Sea Palling have public access to the beaches and signs request that dogs are kept on leads

The RSPCA is warning dog owners to be more responsible when walking their pets near wildlife.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: "This is such a tragic incident. The pain and suffering caused by the dog attacking the seal is unimaginable.

"We urge dog owners to act responsibly and keep their pets on leads around wild animals and livestock, to ensure incidents such as this are prevented.

"Please never allow dogs or other animals to harass a seal, especially a pup. It could die from its injuries or could be scared back into the water and washed out to sea by strong currents."

Anyone with information about the dog attack is asked to call Norfolk Police or the RSPCA cruelty line.