Michael Mensah was part of a gang that smashed into the wrong house

A mother was held with a knife to her throat while her daughter was upstairs when a gang broke into the wrong house looking for drugs.

Michael Mensah, 23, forced his way into the house with four other men in November.

Mensah, of Luton, was found guilty of aggravated burglary and was jailed on Monday at Norwich Crown Court for nine years.

The "dangerous" burglar was caught when his blood was found at the scene.

Mensah and the gang smashed their way into the home in Pound Lane, Norwich, at about 22:20 GMT on 21 November.

Police said when the woman went downstairs she saw a man with a knife and another crawling through a window.

The knife-wielding man grabbed the woman, who is in her 40s, and held the blade to her throat shouting "where is the food" - a slang term for drugs.

Despite her repeated pleas that she did not know what they were talking about she was dragged upstairs and thrown into her young daughter's bedroom.

They searched the house but left when they found nothing.

Det Con Roland Philpin said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim in a case of mistaken identity.

"Mensah is clearly a dangerous individual and today's sentencing means he can no longer be a threat to the community."