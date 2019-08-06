Image copyright PA Media Image caption Seal pups are a common sight on Norfolk beaches, with large colonies at Blakeney and Horsey

A seal pup drowned after being pushed into the sea by passers-by who were trying to help it.

The RSPCA said people worried the seal was in danger pushed it back into the sea on Friday at Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk.

Another pup died after a "tragic" dog attack on Sea Palling beach on the same day.

Following the deaths of the two seals, the RSPCA has warned people not to touch seals or allow dogs near them.

The pup was first pushed into the water at Caister-on Sea and was carried nearly two and a half miles to California beach in Norfolk where it was again pushed into the sea by members of the public.

Alison Charles, manager at RSPCA East Winch wildlife centre in Norfolk, said: "The seal pup was pushed all the way from Caister to California and when it got to California, again someone else put it back in the water and unfortunately it died.

"It was found drowned. Whether it was exhaustion or it was so sick it succumbed to sickness we just don't know."

She said people should stop "second guessing" what the animals need.

The RSPCA said the pup which was put down following a dog attack suffered multiple wounds, including serious internal injuries which caused it "unimaginable" suffering.

As a result dog owners have also been warned to be responsible and keep their animals away from wildlife.