Image copyright Breckland Police Image caption Police said the man drove on the wrong side of the A11 between Attleborough and Thetford

A man has been arrested after a motorist drove for 15 miles (24km) on the wrong side of a dual carriageway.

Police said a silver Volkswagen Passat was on the A11 in Norfolk, travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway from Attleborough to Thetford between 22:50 BST and 23:10 on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police said the suspect "blew 55 at the roadside".

He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink-driving.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to get in touch.