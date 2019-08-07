Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Reece Hornibrook was described by his family as a "gentle giant"

A man will stand trial charged with the manslaughter of a teenager.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, suffered head injuries in a street fight in King's Lynn, Norfolk, on 7 July, and died two days later.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue in the town, denied manslaughter when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court and was bailed until 2 March for his trial.

After his death, Reece was described by his family as "a gentle giant, always laughing and joking".

Mr Russell had previously been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.

A funeral service for Reece was held on Friday, with more than 150 family and friends attending.