A woman said she lived in fear of her abusive partner who carried out a campaign of stalking that included sharing explicit photos.

Kim Arthurton installed 6ft fences, cameras and a panic alarm when Michael Young, 48, began threatening her and her children after a break-up.

Young admitted harassment and sharing sexually explicit images of her at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, suspended for two years.

Ms Arthurton said the way she lived her life completely changed following Young's months of abuse.

She said the couple met online in August last year and within months Young's controlling behaviour started, with him telling her what to do.

Unknown to Ms Arthurton, he had taken explicit images of her which he later shared with her friends and family, including her daughter.

Young, of Lowestoft, also intimidated her by turning up at her house and pestering her with phone calls, including 20 in one day.

Michael Young admitted harassing his former partner

Ms Arthurton, from Wymondham in Norfolk, said: "I've had 6ft fences up around my house, we've lived with a panic alarm, I've had cameras installed, all my locks changed. I've had my car keys deactivated.

"I've had to keep my cats indoors because he threatened to kill them.

"It was endless, day and night."

Ms Arthurton said she had spoken out in the hope her story would help other victims of abuse find the courage to speak out and seek help.

"Get out as quick as you can," she said.

"I think I'm far less confident now, I'm not happy. I'm ashamed of myself and I'm upset at the impact it's had on my family."

The court heard Young was ashamed of his actions and the effects it had on his former partner.

Young was also sentenced for breaching a non molestation order in relation to Ms Arthurton.

In addition to his suspended sentence, he was given a five-year restraining order, 200 hours of unpaid work, a rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay compensation of £2,500.