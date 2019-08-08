Image copyright Suzanne Docherty Image caption The Norwich to Camrbridge service (left) hit the deer on the track

Passengers had to be rescued after the train they were on hit a herd of deer and was damaged.

The 05:33 BST Greater Anglia service from Norwich to Cambridge struck the animals east of Thetford, Norfolk.

A train travelling in the opposite direction was halted and about 17 passengers were transferred from the stricken train.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said it was not yet clear how many deer had been hit or the extent of their injuries.

No-one on board the train was injured, he said.

Suzanne Docherty, a passenger on the rescue train, said ramps and ladders were used to transfer the passengers.

Ms Docherty, who was travelling from Ely in Cambridgeshire to Norwich, said her train was held at Thetford and then moved to the scene of the accident.

Skip Twitter post by @greateranglia #Thetford - The 05:33 Norwich to Cambridge service has come into contact with a herd of Deer causing the train to fail and requiring assistance from an engineer.. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 8, 2019 Report

She said it took about 25 minutes to get the passengers - one of whom was visually-impaired - and some bicycles on board.

The passengers were taken to another station where a replacement bus service had been arranged.

Greater Anglia spokesman Alan Neville said engineers were assessing the damage to the train and it was expected to be able to return to Norwich shortly.

Image copyright Suzanne Docherty Image caption Engineers are assessing the extent of the damage to the train

Meanwhile, passengers travelling between the two cities are being diverted via Stowmarket.