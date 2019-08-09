Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in Norwich
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus on a city centre road.
Police were called to the crash on Rose Lane, in Norwich, shortly before 22:00 BST on Thursday but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
No-one on the bus was hurt, Norfolk constabulary said.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them, including bus passengers who may have left the scene without speaking to police.