A teenager who lost part of his leg in "terrifying" road traffic accident is appealing for help to trace witnesses.

Charlie Winter, 18, of West Earlham, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle on Newmarket Road, Norwich, at 13:19 BST on 12 June when the accident happened.

He was involved in a collision with a red Alfa Romeo and part of his leg was amputated.

"The collision was a terrifying experience," he said. "Every part of my life has now changed."

He has now made a direct plea for the driver of a small white van which was travelling on Lime Tree Road at the time of the collision to come forward, along with a female doctor who assisted at the scene immediately after and held Mr Winter's hand.

He said: "The simplest things are so much harder than they used to be and my life is on hold at the moment whilst I adjust to losing part of my leg. I was supposed to take my driving test next week and now I can't even think about getting behind the wheel of a car."

Norfolk Police said the white van did not have any involvement in the crash and they have asked the driver and any other witnesses to contact them.