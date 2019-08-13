Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Linda Rainey died two days after suffering a head injury

Detectives have been given more time to question two people in connection with the death of a woman who it was claimed had fallen down the stairs.

Ambulance crews were called to a house in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, at about 23:40 BST on 5 August.

Linda Rainey, 60, of Great Yarmouth, died two days later. A woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mrs Rainey's family described her as a "much-loved" mother and grandmother, whose death was a "huge shock".

A man, also in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He and the woman remain in police custody.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ambulance crews were called to an address in South Market Road on 5 August

On Saturday, police said they had "received significant information from a member of the public" and, after further inquiries, began treating the death as suspicious.

Officers were granted more time to question the man and woman - both from the Great Yarmouth area - after obtaining a warrant from Norwich Magistrates' Court.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Rainey, who lived in Harley Road, died of a head injury at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.