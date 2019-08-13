Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Linda Rainey died two days after suffering a head injury in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Two people have been charged over the death of a mother-of-five.

Linda Rainey, 60, suffered a head injury at a house in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, on 5 August and died in hospital two days later.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, has been charged with murder.

She and Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, were both charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice and will appear before magistrates in Norwich on Wednesday.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ambulance crews were called to an address in South Market Road on 5 August

Ambulance crews were called to reports Mrs Rainey had fallen down stairs.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Rainey, who lived in Harley Road, Great Yarmouth, died of a head injury.

Mrs Rainey's family described her as a "much-loved" mother and grandmother, whose death was a "huge shock".