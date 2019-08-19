Image copyright Google Image caption Scott Baisley fell out of the rear of a Nissan Navara in King's Drive, Bradwell, Norfolk, on 22 June 2017

A man has been cleared of causing death by dangerous driving after a man who man fell out of the back of a pick-up truck died.

Scott Baisley, 28, fell from the rear of a Nissan Navara in King's Drive, Bradwell, Norfolk, on 22 June 2017.

He died at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, four days later.

At Norwich Crown Court, Tyrone Clarke, 31, of Howard's Way, Bradwell, was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also found not guilty of an alternative charge of causing death by careless driving, at the hearing on 1 August.