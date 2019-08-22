Hemsby Pontins: Fire hits ex-holiday camp
- 22 August 2019
A huge blaze broke out at a derelict holiday camp overnight.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the former Pontins site at Hemsby, Norfolk at about 01:20 BST.
Firefighters are expected to be at the site for much of the day and people living nearby have been asked to keep their windows and doors closed.
The site closed in 2009 and demolition of the buildings began after a fire in August 2018.
Planning permission was granted in July to build 190 homes and an area for 40 static caravans on the site.
Incident ongoing at Pontins Hemsby, please keep inside your house and keep windows and doors closed.— Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) August 22, 2019
