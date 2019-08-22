Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flybe said it was "delighted" to have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on board

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken a budget airline flight from Norwich to Scotland.

The royal couple and their children took the Flybe jet from Norwich Airport to Aberdeen on Thursday morning.

It comes a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticised in some circles for using private jets.

Budget airline Flybe confirmed Prince William, Catherine and their children were on board Thursday's flight.

Tickets from Norwich to Aberdeen cost from £73.05 per person, according to Flybe's website.

A Flybe spokeswoman said: "We were delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family on board one of our flights again, this time when they flew from Norwich to Aberdeen on a Flybe flight operated by Eastern Airways."

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Earlier this week Sir Elton John waded into the debate about Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie taking his private jet to visit his home in Nice, in the south of France, saying: "We ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint."

The royal couple had faced criticism after newspapers claimed they took four private jet journeys in 11 days.

Defending the right of members of the Royal Family to take private planes, one person wrote on Twitter: "They can't be expected to travel Flybe..."

Prince William and Catherine took Thursday morning's Flybe flight to visit the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral, the Daily Mail first reported.