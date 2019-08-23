Image caption The hole in Sheringham High Street has meant restrictive access to some shops and restaurants

The high street of a Norfolk seaside town, blocked for months after a sinkhole appeared, is set to re-open.

Anglian Water said its repair work on the sinkhole in the High Street, Sheringham, which appeared in May, is almost finished.

Work will then be undertaken on the road surface before it is re-opened.

The 2m-wide (7ft) hole, which became a tourist attraction, had damaged a sewer pipe, Anglian Water said.

Image caption T-shirts were produced to make some money from the sinkhole, which became a tourist attraction

Deputy mayor Liz Withington said: "It was never going to be good. It happened at the beginning of the busiest period. But we have managed to make it so it was not the enormous disaster it could have been.

"It has been difficult for traders and we have managed to come through this."