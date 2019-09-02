Image caption The bunker is 5m (16ft 4in) below ground level

A former Cold War nuclear bunker has gone up for sale for £25,000.

The underground 3ft (91cm) cube at Brundall, Norfolk, was constructed in 1961 and was one of 35 bunkers used in the area.

It has air vents and a probe shaft but there is no electricity, running water or toilet.

Owner Rob Adams said: "It's completely hidden, only people that knew about it when it was built would know it's there, no-one else would have a clue."

Image copyright Rob Adams Image caption The underground cube is located at Brundall, Norfolk

Image caption It has a price tag of £25,000

He said he bought it five years ago with the intention of converting it as somewhere to take his family for camping trips, but never got round to it.

Mr Adams decided to put it up for sale in the hope that somebody uses it.

"People either love it or they hate it. I love it, it's a bunker, it doesn't get better than that," he said.

Image copyright Greg Smith Image caption The bunker was one of 35 in the area during the Cold War

The bunker's floor level is about 5m (16ft 4in) below ground and entry is via a vertical concrete shaft with a fixed steel ladder, accessed by a steel hatch.

According to the Unique Property Bulletin, the windowless box is "particularly special" because it was designated as a "master post" due to its position.

For buyers interested in a historical restoration project, some artefacts are in storage and available by separate negotiation, the advert said.

These include 1980s radiation measuring instruments, a loud-speaking communication set, original bunker generators, original RAF mattresses, signage and documents.