'Allo 'Allo! celebrated with blue plaque in Thetford
Cast members of 'Allo 'Allo! have been reunited at the unveiling of a blue plaque to remember the sitcom.
The series, which made light of the Nazi occupation of France during World War Two, ran on BBC One from 1982 to 1992.
The British Comedy Society (BCS) unveiled the plaque at Lynford Hall, Mundford, near Thetford, Norfolk
The courtyard at Lynford Hall, which is now a hotel, was used as a stand-in for Nouvion town square in the sitcom.
BCS director Aaron Brown said the show still had a "huge fan base".
Mr Brown said people from "across Europe" had travelled for the unveiling and said it was "great to be able to celebrate a brilliant staple from BBC sitcom heritage".
David Croft, who co-created the sitcom, died in 2011 but the plaque was unveiled on what would have been his 97th birthday.
Asked about the secret to 'Allo 'Allo!'s success, Vicki Michelle, who played Yvette, said: "It was a brilliant comedy, brilliant cast, but most importantly brilliantly written.
"It is laugh-out-loud comedy. That's what the British love and because it was set in wartime it doesn't date, plus it was a family show so people grew up with it."
'Allo 'Allo!
- Set in a cafe in the small town of Nouvion during World War Two
- Nouvion is a real place, 60 miles south of Calais in northern France, but none of the show was filmed there
- The show ran from 1982 to 1992, during which time 85 episodes were made
- Most of the cast took part in a touring stage show adaptation from 1986 to 1992, which included runs in London