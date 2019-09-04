Medieval Norfolk church badly damaged in fire
A 12th Century church has been badly damaged by a fire.
The blaze at Wimbotsham, Norfolk, was reported at 06:07 BST and when firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered the roof was alight.
Nine crews tackled the fire at St Mary the Virgin Church, which dates from 1175.
The fire was extinguished by 10:00 and part of the building was saved but the majority had been "100% damaged", the fire service said.
Station manager Terry Pinto said: "We have been able to save some of the building through early intervention but it is a very sad day.
"Unfortunately the majority of the church is 100% damaged."
Firefighters were able to save some of the historical documents kept in the church and the bell tower is "still standing for the moment".
Mr Pinto said the fire service would remain on the scene for most of the day and would carry out a detailed investigation of the cause.
Wimbotsham parish councillor Anne Smith, whose mother is buried at the church, said it was very important to the village.
She said: "It is so sad, the church is really, really important to the village. Everybody has tried to pull together to make sure it stays here but now we have had this fire. It is just dreadful."